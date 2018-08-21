Tanzania: Simba Wins Community Shield

Champions Simba beat FA Cup winners, Mtibwa Sugar 2-1 to win the Tanzania Community Shield, curtain raiser to the new season, on Saturday at CCM Kirumba stadium in Mwanza.

Simba was superb in both halves, creating more chances and strikes from Meddie Kagere and Hassan Dilunga were enough to hand them their first silverware of the season.

The reigning league champions had to wait until the 29th minute for Kagere to break the deadlock, finishing off an assist from Hassan Dilunga. It was Kagere's fourth goal in competitive outings since joining from Kenyan side Gor Mahia last June.

Kelvin Sabato leveled matters for Mtibwa four minutes later with a long range shot after Hassan Hamis had put him through.

Dilunga, a former player of Mtibwa Sugar, scored the winner just before the break connecting home Emmanuel Okwi's pass.

The second half was eagerly contested with Simba holding on to victory, and making clear their intent for the upcoming season.

Reactions

Hassan Dilunga (Midfielder, Simba)

It was an amazing performance for me. I joined Simba last month and I have always wanted to show something different and today was the perfect time. I was happy when I assisted the opener, and happier when I netted the winner. This is just the beginning of the good things that I will do for my new club (Simba). It is the perfect start to the season and we hope that we will do better in the coming games.

Shaban Nditi (Captain, Mtibwa Sugar)

It was good game for us. We created several chances but we didn't make good use of them. Simba were good with their chances and deserved to win. Our fans should not be disappointed with the loss, a long season awaits us and we will do better.