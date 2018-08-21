Burkina Faso/Sudan: Traore Inspires Berkane Into Quarters, Masry Too

Burkina Faso midfielder Alain Traore inspired his RS Berkane to a 2-0 away win over El Hilal of Sudan on Sunday in Omdurman to book their place at the quarter finals alongside El Masry of Egypt.

Traore, who joined Berkane few weeks ago scored the second goal in the second half after Fodof Laba Kodjo had opened the scores in the first stanza. The victory took the Moroccan debutants to the summit of Group B on ten points from five games, one more than Masry, who were held one-all by UD Songo of Mozambique in the earlier kick off in Beira.

The 29-year old, playing his first competitive match for the Moroccan outfit after spells in France, Turkey and Qatar, was at his influential best as Berkane extended their fairytale run in the second-tier continental club championship.

Togolese Laba put the visitors up on 40 minutes before Traore signed off with his trademark long shot on 64 minutes to seal victory.

Elsewhere in Group C, Farouk Mohammed converted a penalty at the death of the game to give Enyimba victory at the expense of Djoliba in Bamako in Group C. Enyimba, are thus tied on nine points with CARA at the summit of the standings with Williamsville and Sjoliba in that order with seven and four points respectively.