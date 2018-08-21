20 August 2018

Malawi: Nomads 'Sorry' to SDA Church - 'Club Cannot Control Attire of Supporters'

By Kate Kujaliwa

Be Forward Wanderers FC has apologised to the Seventh Day Adventist Church which condemned the use of 'their' church colours and uniform at football matches as part of supporters' costume material.

Director of the Women Ministry in SDA, , Emily Banda Egolet, complained against a display made by Wanderers supporter who was clad in the attire similar to that of the organization at a football match between Wanderers and Azam Tigers on Saturday, at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The 'Dorcas Women' lamented the use of 'their' colours and uniform as football costume, calling it disturbing, saying it demeans their faith considering that it was done on a Saturday which is regarded as a holy Sabbath for the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

"Although some SDA members patronize football games on the Sabbath, they do not do so clad in their church uniforms because they know that the uniform has a purpose and has to be respected as such," complained Egolet.

Wanderers Secretary General, Mike Butao, said the team is sorry to the church "although we cannot control what our supporters wear at football matches."

It has been a trend at football matches that supporters wear different costumes of different colours to boost morale for their respective teams but this extreme was a first of its kind and has received mixed reactions from the masses.

