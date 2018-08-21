20 August 2018

Malawi: Police Hunt for 'Tomb Raiders' in Rumphi

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

Malawi Police in Rumphi are hunting for unknown people who attempted to exhume the remains of an 11 year old boy at Mlongoti Village, in the area of TA Chikulamayembe in the district.

According to the district police spokesperson Tupeliwe Kabwilo, the development occured during the night of Friday and was discovered by passers-by the following morning who reported the matter to the village headman.

He said the police rushed to the scene and discovered that the suspects only managed to dig about 1 metre deep of the grave and left before reaching the depth of the coffin.

With the help of relatives and family members, the whole grave was dug to see if the remains of the boy were tampered with but was found intact.

The deceased, who never had the condition of albinism died of natural death on July 13, 2018.

It is suspected that the criminals might have wrongly been told that he was an albino.

The remains have since been reburied.

Meanwhile, the police are asking members of the community who might have information leading to the the arrest of the criminals to come forward.

