20 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP Settles for Jooma Not Makande in Mangochi Monkey Bay

By Chem'bwana Nkolokosa

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it backs incumbent Mangochi Monkey-Bay Member of Parliament, Ralph Jooma, to contest on the party's ticket in next year's tripartite elections and not former People's Party (PP) spokesman Hophmally Makande.

Jooma and Makande were all in PP but it was Makande who first joined DPP and until recently Jooma who was critical of the Peter Mutharika administration also jumped ship and is in the ruling party.

Makande lost to Jooma in PP primary elections and then decided to contest as an independent candidate for Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency which he also lost in a 2014 elections.

While placing hope to DPP primaries to be selected as the party's candidate, Makande has been dealt another political blow as party gurus have declared their total support to Jooma, who was alected at the party's convention as its director of economic affairs.

DPP Secretary General, Griezeldar Jeffrey speaking at Nabale Trading Centre in Mangochi said Jooma will be the party's candidate in 2019 elections.

"Jooma is an intelligent legislator who make sensible contributions in Parliament. He is DPP candidate," said Jeffrey.

Rev. Mwai Kamuyambeni also said Jooma would represent the party in the elections.

"Here is DPP candidate here , Jooma," he stressed.

Makande still aspires for the parliamentary seat and if there will be no democratic way of choosing a candidate, he would contest as an independent MP.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

