Namibia: Alleged Human Traffickers Get Bail

THE three people facing charges of organised crime, human trafficking and rape in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court, succeeded in their bail applications last Thursday.

Pakistani national Farhan Khatri (29) was granted bail of N$20 000, and his two Namibian co-accused, Jaezuruka 'Beverly' Kamongua (27) and Melody Ortner (24), got bail of N$5 000 each. They will also have to report to the Walvis Bay Police Station twice a week.

They were all represented by Shakespeare Masiza, and appeared before magistrate Ilge Rheent. Theresia Hafeni represented the state.

An application was submitted by Masiza and approved by Rheent that the case be held 'in camera' because a minor was involved - who is allegedly a niece of one of the accused women. The media and public were not permitted in court.

The three accused were arrested at Walvis Bay at the start of this month after it came to light that they were allegedly exploiting a 16-year-old girl for sex.

Investigation documents show the alleged crimes took place between May and July this year, during which Kamongua and Ortner allegedly unlawfully and intentionally recruited the minor for sexual exploitation by Khatri.

They allegedly took her to Khatri's house, where he allegedly committed sexual acts with the girl under coercive circumstances for financial benefits.

The Pakistani and Kamongua work for the same company at the harbour town.

The case was postponed to 30 October as investigations are still continuing.

Meanwhile, a similar case will be heard in the same court in October involving a Russian marine pilot, Alexander Krylov (56), and Namibian Anna Maria Engelbrecht, who are facing charges of human trafficking and rape involving minors.