Namibia: Short-Term Insurers Engaged in Price Fixing

INVESTIGATIONS by the Namibian Competition Commission have shown that a number of short-term insurance companies are engaged in price fixing through setting maximum mark-up rates that panel beaters should charge for repairs to insured vehicles.

These preliminary findings revealed that the insurance companies involved in this collusive behaviour were Santam Namibia, Alexander Forbes Insurance Company, Hollard Insurance Company, Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance Company, Outsurance Insurance Company of Namibia, Phoenix Assurance Namibia and Momentum Short-Term Insurance (previously Quanta Insurance).

In a media statement released yesterday, the commission further explained that mark-up rates refer to the margins which panel beaters add on top of the costs of vehicle parts.

"In addition, the investigation has found that on top of setting maximum mark-ups on parts, these insurance companies further impose maximum labour rates to be charged by panel beaters for the rendering of their services. Labour rates refer to the costs per hour charged by panel beaters for the repair of vehicles," the NCC said.

NATURE OF CONDUCT

Noting that price fixing is illegal, the commission stressed that the conduct by the insurance companies (otherwise competitors) is designed to subvert competition, and is characterised globally as cartel conduct being among the most egregious forms of collusion between competitors.

The findings further showed that insurance companies have set the maximum rates and mark-up in order to reduce their costs without having regard to panel beaters' input costs. Thus, these insurance companies unfairly influence the price, rather than allowing competition to determine the prevailing market conditions.

"These insurance companies further benefit from the costs imposed to the detriment of reduced panel beater competition and limited consumer choice, and potentially prevent consumers from having access to better pricing.

"By setting similar mark-ups and rates, the insurance companies have further reduced competition among themselves, as these rates and mark-ups influence the premiums they charge their consumers (the policy holders). Ultimately, insurance companies benefit from potentially unfair excess profits that would ordinarily not prevail in the absence of their anti-competitive prohibited conduct," reiterated the commission.

The statement said the conduct of these insurance companies has further adverse effects on the competitiveness of the downstream market, being the panel beater market.

Under normal competitive conditions, insurance companies would consider the lowest substantial quotation from a group of panel beaters, and panel beaters would as a result seek to compete against each other to ensure that they secure the work through employing innovative strategies that would reduce costs and improve efficiency.

"This innovation has, however, been curtailed as a consequence of the behaviour by the concerned insurance companies," added the statement.

ACTION TAKEN

The commission said findings showed there exists a mutual practice between the insurance companies mentioned above as the setting of mark-ups and labour rates are similar.

However, the commission emphasised that no final decision has been taken as these findings are preliminary.

Therefore, all affected undertakings, including the insurance companies, have been duly notified of the commission's findings, and an oral conference is scheduled for 29 August 2018.

"At this conference, these undertakings are expected to make representations to the commission on its preliminary investigative findings before a final determination is made regarding whether or not the commission will refer the matter to the High Court for remedial action as prescribed in the Competition Act," the statement continued.

GROWTH OF SHORT-TERM INSURANCE INDUSTRY

According to the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority's annual report for 2017, short-term insurance participants grew to 1 326 as at the year ended 31 December 2016, from 1 121 in 2015. The industry recorded year-on-year growth of N$3,52 billion in 2016 for gross written premiums, compared to N$3,5 billion in 2015.

Vehicle classes of insurance business contributed 18% to gross written premiums, and 15% to earned premiums as at 31 December 2016.

Meanwhile, the industry's total assets were valued at N$5,8 billion in 2016, a 19% strong growth, compared to the N$5,6 billion seen in 2015. Total liabilities slightly decreased by 0,1%, from N$3,95 billion in 2015, to N$3,94 billion in 2016.