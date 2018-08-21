Kenya: Second Ruto Outrider Dies in Road Accident

A second outrider attached to Deputy President William Ruto's escort team died in an accident along the Southern Bypass on Saturday morning.

The death of Constable Eric Kamau Mburu is the second to rock the DP's escort this year after another officer died in January.

Constable Mburu, 28, was riding a BMW motorcycle with registration number GK B818Q from Karen to Langata.

On reaching Kenha Weighbridge, he lost control and landed in a ditch.

"He died on the spot while his motorcycle was extensively damaged," a police report shows.