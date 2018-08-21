Southern Africa: Member States Not Accountable to SADC

New SADC chairperson President Hage Geingob says member states were not accountable to the regional body for failure to implement programmes and resolutions taken at summits.

He added that if a member state failed to implement resolutions and programmes, they were rather reminded to do so "diplomatically", instead of being held accountable.

The President made these remarks at a post-SADC summit media briefing in Windhoek on Saturday.

Southern African heads of state meet every year to review SADC programmes, and to come up with measures for member states to improve the welfare of their people.

However, the implementation of SADC programmes remains "less than impressive", according to South African international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Geingob on Saturday, however, said the responsibility to implement SADC programmes, as well as conflict resolution policies, remains solely with member states because SADC had no mandate to "dictate" to states.

He added that SADC's role was only to advise member states on the route to take to achieve their objectives, but the "will must come from the people in that country". "We are dealing with sovereign states with their own institutions. We are just deciding on a common approach that we all agreed to implement. But if they don't implement after deciding all this, we will try diplomatically by all means to remind them. You don't dictate to a sovereign state," he reiterated.

"We don't impose decisions on sovereign states. If SADC fails, it is member states that have failed. The will has to come from the people. It should be the people who solve their own problems," he said.

He added that SADC could only hope that member states implement recommended programmes to "produce results" that enhance the welfare of the people of southern Africa.

"We are aware that our people expect tangible benefits from our organisation. They want to feel the impact of our regional programmes in their daily lives. They want to experience change in their standards of living. In this regard, it is my conviction that Namibia will continue to promote programmes and projects, as agreed upon by the summit, that are beneficial to the citizens of the region," he said.

He added that "this thing of thinking that outsiders can solve your problems should stop. It should be the people in the country that should change their own problems. We can only help them to solve their own problems".

Despite the lack of an accountability mechanism, "a vast majority" of SADC member states also don't have voluntary national reviews as part of monitoring their implementation of regional projects.

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) executive secretary, Vera Songwe, told the summit on Friday that in the absence of such reviews, the region did not know when its objectives and targets were being met, and where countries needed to improve.

She added that this not only undermined industrialisation efforts, but also the regional trade and integration dream.

Despite having developed several programmes aimed at regional integration and infrastructural development over the years, Songwe said SADC infrastructure remained underdeveloped and outdated, especially roads and railway networks.

SADC's freight costs were also estimated to be "four times more expensive" than those in other parts of the world. Access to electricity remained the biggest challenge, which threatened to derail and reverse economic gains, she said.

She added that the region's economic performance was also not growing fast enough, with the average growth in the region estimated at a mere 2,2%, in 2017, and several countries, including Namibia, suffering setbacks "in real per capita growth".

SADC's economic growth projections of 3,5%, which is well below the 7% target of the bloc, was also not enough, and would not deliver prosperity. With the slow pace of the implementation of projects and interventions, SADC would also not achieve most of its developmental goals, such as its agenda 2030.

"We need economic growth at 10%, or more than that. Beyond industrialisation and adequate support infrastructure, we still have a long way to go to realise full implementation of agenda 2030," Songwe stressed.