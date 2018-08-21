Namibia: Support Your Own - Geingob

President Hage Geingob says government should not be held responsible for the development of sports in Namibia alone, and that the public needs to bring their part.

Speaking to Nampa on the sidelines of the 38th Southern African Development Community (SADC) ordinary summit held in Windhoek, Geingob addressed the issue of why sports and arts are underfunded in the SADC region, saying Namibia has prioritised providing quality education.

"Namibia is subsidising the two main universities; that is how government is focusing on important areas of tooling the youth, empowering them, giving them ammunition, knowledge, so that they can hopefully go and create their own jobs," he explained.

Geingob noted that most young people prefer to seek employment as opposed to creating employment.

He added that while sports has the ability to create employment opportunities, government alone cannot make sports people successful.

"Sports is another part. Don't just look at sports as kicking a football and so on; there are many other things in sports. The tragedy in our case is, go to football matches, the stadiums are empty, in comparison to other countries - when they are playing football, the stadiums are packed, and gate-takings help people to finance sports, not just government subsidies."

Geingob said in Namibia, everything is expected to come from the government.

He advised Namibians to look for sporting opportunities in other countries, such as South Africa and the United Kingdom.

He also acknowledged that there are problems in most sports codes in the country, but singled out boxing as one of Namibia's success stories.

"Boxing is doing very well because their promoters are very aggressive. Nearly every other weekend, there is boxing, and our boxers are performing well."

The president thus advised stakeholders in sports not to wait for government empowerment through sports, but to go out and make efforts to improve the industry.

He then went down memory lane, saying during his younger days, they played football without getting paid as they enjoyed what they were doing.

He further called for the professionalisation of sports in the country, saying this may help empower the sporting industry.

"We can, for example, professionalise soccer by recruiting football players into the army or police, that's one way. The other one is just for us to also organise ourselves," Geingob noted.

He shared that in Zambia, people would wake up at 06h00 in the morning and walk long distances to the stadiums.

"In Namibia, our people don't go. They do not support soccer, maybe because it is a poor man's game? They want government to make it successful; it can't work that way."

The new SADC chairperson further stated that even if people do go to football stadiums in Namibia, they sit as if they are at a funeral, instead of encouraging their players.

President Geingob stressed that it is not government's duty to organise supporters to attend games, but that of the sports lovers to come together and put that in order.

"I am so disappointed when we are not participating in the (football) World Cup. I boycotted this year's cup, but I am saying the next one (World Cup 2022) I am going because Namibia is going to be there", he enthused.