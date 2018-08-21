21 August 2018

Liberia: Kakata Flood Renders Several Homeless

By Patrick C.M. Kollie

Four days of torrential rains have flooded several homes and business centers in Kakata and its immediate environs in Margibi County, causing residents to flee with whatever they could carry.

Some of the residents took along with them only their personal effects, including cooking utensils. The badly affected areas are Goturmo Town, Benla and Bassa communities.

Madam Gloria Santee, one of the affected residents, said her house was completely filled with rain water and subsequently got destroyed, while her belongings, including important documents, were soaked in rain water.

Madam Ruth Kpakai, a mother of six children who also serves as Development Chairlady of Goturmo Town, said the flood destroyed assorted business materials as well as her children's school documents. Nuwoe Kerkula lamented, "I lost all my belongings, my business, clothes in my family's six-room's house to the extent that none of us were able to take anything from the house. In total, we are about 20 families living in the house."

In the Goturmo Town, the flood also affected several homes to the extent that those affected have been accommodated in the homes of their distant relatives. Meanwhile, the victims have called on government and humanitarian partners to come to their aid.

