Liberia: Laffor - 'We Are Now Focused On PSL, Mtn8'

Laffor, 33, is expected to make his first appearance in the 2018/2019 league season. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns

South African-based Anthony Laffor says his team, Mamelodi Sundowns, is now focused on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the MTN8 domestic cup after their recent defeat in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League group stage.

The PSL is a national sports association responsible for administering the two professional football divisions in South Africa - the country's Premier Division, which Sundowns is part of, and the National First Division.

According to Laffor, although they have a challenging home game against Horoya FC, their final match in Group C of the CAF Champions League, the domestic league is now their point of focus.

"We have a big home leg coming up, but for now we are focused on the PSL and the MTN8," Laffor told Sundowns official website.

In the MTN8 Cup, Sundowns are in the semi-finals and will play their first leg match against Cape Town City on August 25.

MTN8, a South African football cup competition, is made up of the top eight teams that finished in that order at the close of the ABSA Premiership season. The semifinals are played over two legs.

Sundowns, dubbed the "Brazilians," arrived back home on Sunday from Morocco, and will return to domestic league action tomorrow, August 22, against Highlands Park at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

The match will be the Brazilians' third in the new PSL season, as Laffor is expected to make his first league appearance.

Sundowns were on Friday, August 17, defeated by CAF Champions League holders Wydad Athletic Club in the continent's biggest club competition. The victory sealed the holders' way through to the quarter-finals as they maintained their top spot in the group with 11 points.

Sundowns will now have to collect all three points against Guinean outfit Horoya FC on August 28 in South Africa.

Anthony Kokoi