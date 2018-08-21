Liberia: "Justice Yuoh Acted Mildly, but Legislature Will Act Modestly"

(From left) Justice in Chambers (Yuoh) versus Speaker Chambers: The Speaker noted strongly that the Supreme Court does not have constitutional jurisdiction over the Legislature when "preparing any bill".

- House Speaker says, but announces continuation of Impeachment Proceedings against Justice Ja'neh

At the end of an executive (secret) sitting of members of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature, which marked the 3rd Special Session held on Saturday, August 18, House's Speaker Bhofal Chambers has rubbished the Writ of Prohibition and underscored the continuation of the impeachment proceedings against Associate Justice Kabineh J'aneh.

He stressed definitely that the Supreme Court does not have constitutional jurisdiction over the Legislature when "preparing any bill."

On the same day (Saturday) of the scheduled and supposedly Prohibition Hearing before her Honor Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh, which was prayed for by Justice Ja'neh's lawyer, Arthur Johnson, against his (their client) impeachment proceedings, the House Speaker also said the Justice-in-Chambers acted "mildly" to have issued a Writ of Prohibition to stop them of doing their constitutional duty.

In the Webster's Dictionary, the context of the usage of 'mildly' by the House Speaker means, "not sharply or strongly."

"The Justice-in-Chambers had acted mildly, but we at the Legislature, will act modestly in continuance with the impeachment proceedings," Speaker Chambers told journalists.

Also, the context of the usage of 'modestly' by the House Speaker means, "having or show regard for the decencies of behavior, speech, dress, etc.; decent"

He argued that the Article 43 of the 1986 Constitution gives the Legislature the authority to prepare or draft a bill without any interference from any branch of government.

"The power to prepare a bill of impeachment is vested solely in the House of Representatives, and the power to try all impeachments is vested solely in the Senate. When the President, Vice President or an Associate Justice is to be tried, the Chief Justice shall preside; when the Chief Justice or a judge of a subordinate court of record is to be tried, the President of the Senate shall preside. No person shall be impeached but by the concurrence of two-thirds of the total membership of the Senate. Judgments in such cases shall not extend beyond removal from office and disqualification to hold public office in the Republic; but the party may be tried at law for the same offense. The Legislature shall prescribe the procedure for impeachment proceedings which shall be in conformity with the requirements of due process of law," Article 43 of the constitution says.

In a subdued tone, the House Speaker said, the Supreme Court should know her lines, because the Constitution gives every branch her/his responsibility and there is a separation of powers but checks and balances. He added that the three branches of government must be coordinating.

A member of the Leadership of the House of Representatives, (name withheld) told journalists also on Saturday, that the way forward between the two branches is for the Justice-in-Chambers Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh to withdraw (retract) the Writ of Prohibition and call for a "conference."

It may be recalled, on Tuesday, August 14, in its 48th day sitting, the House voted to 'throw out' the Writ of Prohibition filed in favor of Associate Justice Kabineh J'aneh.

The 8-man Ad Hoc Committee set up to review and investigate the Bill of Impeachment Bill as well as do the write-up of the Impeachment Proceedings is expected to report this week, according to sources. The committee is chaired by Gbarpolu County District# 2 Representative Clr. Karnie Wesso and co-chaired by Bong County District #5 Representative Edward Karfiah.

Others are Representatives Dickson Seboe of District 16, in Montserrado County; Jeremiah Koung of District #1, Nimba County; Dr. Isaac Roland of District 3, Maryland County; Clarence Gahr of District #5, Margibi County; and Rustonlyn S. Dennis of District#4, Montserrado County.

The establishment of the Ad Hoc Committee followed a communication, on July 17, 2018 from Representatives. Thomas Fallah and Acarous Gray, praying for a Bill of Impeachment against Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh.

The two CDC lawmakers argued that Justice Ja'neh should be impeached, ousted and removed from the Supreme Court of Liberia on grounds of "proven misconduct, abuse of public office, wanton abuse of judicial discretion, fraud, misuse of power and corruption."

Authors

Leroy M. Sonpon, III