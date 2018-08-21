Liberia: Dillon Frowns On Weah's 'Immature Behavior'

Darius Dillon: "Providing people assistance and talking about it afterwards is... immature behavior that the President must change if he is to succeed as a leader of the country."

-Says CDC lacks vision to lead the country

The vice chairman for Political Affairs of the opposition Liberty Party, Abraham Darius Dillon, has frowned on what he says is President George Weah's "boisterous tendency" of frequently signaling out people he has rendered assistance to in the past. Dillon indicated that such an action on the part of the President is immature and needs to end.

Speaking on a local radio in Monrovia on Monday, Dillon said Weah too was once a victim of poverty and solicited help from others in the past, and it is unfortunate now that the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) political leader is bragging of helping others who may have asked him for help.

"Providing people assistance and talking about it afterwards is unfortunate. That is an immature behavior that the President must change if he is to succeed as a leader of the country," a visibly enraged Dillon noted.

The LP vice chairman's outburst was precipitated by comments made by President Weah's recent outburst at the close of a meeting he convened with opposition leaders last week. The President, according to Mr. Dillon, intentionally ridiculed the head of the Unity Party's delegation, Cole Bangalu, at the meeting.

Weah is reported as saying that Mr. Bangalu is his "pekin" (a little brother, a subordinate); he helped to pay his school fees, he helped to send him to school.

Dillon said that the President is very fond of making these disparaging comments in an effort to defame or belittle them. "Weah, at certain point in his life, had nothing. People gave him food to eat and clothes to wear. So these kinds of comments are uncalled for," he said.

It can be recalled during the 2017 electoral campaign President Weah made similar comments about former Foreign Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan.

His comment as being a one-time sponsor of the former student leader at the state-run University of Liberia boggled the minds of many. Mr. Ngafuan was then the campaign chairman of the ruling Unity Party during the electoral process.

But Mr. Ngafuan swiftly rebuffed the then CDC standard bearer's jab at him and his political leader, noting on his official Facebook page: "Over the past few hours, I have been inundated with calls from journalists and other individuals seeking clarification on a statement purportedly made by the Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Senator George Manneh Weah, to the effect that he paid my school fees during my days as a student.

"Without trying in any way to diminish the contribution to country of Senator Weah and any other Liberian for that matter, the truth and plain truth is that at no time in my academic sojourn did Senator George Manneh Weah pay my tuition or fees. Any statement implying the contrary is simply false and misleading," he said.

In another instance, it can be recalled that during the 2005 general and presidential election, President Weah blasted his longtime companion for not supporting his bid, indicating that this was someone he fed and bought clothes for when they were in Europe. Debbah, who is a cousin of the soccer legend, noted that he could not respond to such comments as it was "child's talk" from his colleague.

Dillon told the local station that the CDC lacks vision to lead Liberia as it lacks an agenda that would contribute to the forward march of the country. He noted that there are a lot of critical issues confronting the country and he was baffled that none of these could find a space on the agenda for discussion at the Thursday's meeting. "The issues of our education system, security and economy are serious issues that are confronting this country. But it was unfortunate that we did not see any of these as an agenda item," he said.

Dillon further noted that it was strange that the President called the opposition to discuss serious matters but had nothing specific to talk about. "You don't tell us specifically what you need us to talk about, what specifically you want from us, and just say we should talk.

"We expected the President to lay the basis for the invitation. We wanted him to give us a bit of overview of his stewardship of the country, the challenges and where he seeks our support and where he wants us to support him," he said.

Mr. Dillon took a decision to walk out of last Thursday's meeting between the President and members of the opposition, a move that has since provoked fiery outbursts from members of the ruling establishment. Many have taunted him for what they termed as his refusal to further his education beyond high school.

Dillon said he decided to walk out because the meeting was a mere political stunt and spin game for the President.

Authors

William Q. Harmon