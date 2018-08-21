Liberia: Weekend Review - Liberian Players Abroad

Forward Nimely has so far scored two league goals in the new Russian Second Division League (Image: Spartak Moskva II)

Another weekend of football actions and attraction, in which Liberian players abroad were involved, has gone. As usual Daily Observer Sports desk brings you a roundup of the country's foreign-based players.

In Latvia, a European country between Lithuania and Estonia, former Barrack Young Controllers striker, Van-Dave Harmon, scored the lone goal -- his first -- for Latvian top tier club FC Metta in the team's 1-0 win against Liepaja over the weekend.

FK Metta is a professional Latvian football club in Riga, the capital and largest city of Latvia, with 641,481 inhabitants (2016). The team is among eight teams participating in the country's top football league.

According to BYC's Facebook page, Harmon joined FS Metta on a two-year deal following few weeks of try-out at the club. Striker Harmon was accompanied by former Nimba United forward Sunnyboy Dolo, who joined the club for an undisclosed fee. Dolo was left on the bench as an unused substitute.

In the Russian Second Division, 19-year-old forward Sylvanus Nimely registered his second league goal of the season after he helped Spartak Moskva II secure a 2-0 win against Rotor Volgograd. After a goalless first half, Nimely broke the deadlock, 86 minutes on the clock before his teammate finished things up in the four minutes added time.

The weekend result placed Spartak in the fourth position on the league table with 14 points out of seven games.

AS for Belarus, a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, former LISCR striker Christopher Jackson made his second Premiere League appearance for Belarusian football club Shakhtyor, after he was introduced by Russian Coach Sergey Tashuev in the 84th minute. The match ended 3-1 in Shakhtyor's favor. Jackson has so far scored two goals for the club in the Belarusian Cup.

In the Swedish Division 1 league, two Liberian players, Hassan Kanneh and Archie Harvey were both left on the bench as unused substitutes for their respective clubs. Kanneh, 25, is yet to make his debut for ARAMEISKA after he joined the club on August 18, 2018. On the other hand, Harvey has so far made 12 appearances for Assyriska since joining the club earlier this year but scored 1 goal on July 1.

The situation of unused substitute continued in the Czech Liga in Czech Republic. Midfielder Oscar Dolley of Slovan Liberec was left on the bench for the third consecutive time as his team drew their third consecutive match.

This was also the same for South Korea-based Sekou Conneh. The 22-year-old, listed among 13 foreign-based players invited by national team Coach Thomas Kojo, was left on the bench as his side, Ansan Greeners, lost 0-1 against Asan Mugunghwa in the Korean League 2.

