Liberia: Limpac Trains 80 Finance Ministry Staff

Graduates from the LIMPAC Phase I Training in Basic MS Word Processing and MS Excel for Data calculation and Data Analysis celebrate their achievements.

The Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) with support from the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) has completed circle one of its capacity building training program for 80 of its employees.

The first cycle training, which lasted over a period of three weeks, focused on the usage of MS-Word for report writing and Ms. Excel for data calculation and analysis, attracted employees from different departments and units of the MFDP.

Deputy Finance Minister for Administration, Rebecca McGill expressed gratitude to LIMPAC and its partners for conducting such a training for the employees.

Madam McGill therefore encouraged the trainees to apply what they have learned in the execution of their various responsibilities. She also expressed the hope that the trainees will make use of the acquired skills to enhance efficiency and productivity at the ministry.

Minister McGill made the remarks on August 17 at the closing and certification program of the training in Monrovia.

She described capacity building as "strengthening skills, competency and ability."

She added that capacity building in the public sector is part of the Pro-poor Agenda of the government, to enable employees to develop the requisite skills and competencies that could also make them marketable in the private sector or independently sustainable in the future.

McGill then appealed for more support from the African Capacity Building Foundation to include equipment that would enable the employees put their newly acquired skills to the best of use.

LIMPAC's executive director, Del-Francis Wreh, paid tribute to former Finance Minister Boima S. Kamara, whose efforts, he said, laid the foundation of a training lab within the ministry.

According to Wreh, it was former Minister Kamara that encouraged partners to provide fund for both the lab and the training during a visit of a high-level delegation of the Foundation to Liberia in early 2017.

Mr. Wreh also lauded Minister Samuel D. Tweah and the entire senior management team for the tremendous support shown towards accelerating the work of LIMPAC, including capacity building initiatives at the ministry.

He recalled how Minister Tweah dedicated the training lab few weeks ago, and charged LIMPAC to conduct different kinds of training that would build the capacity of staffs, while also acknowledging that with the supervision of deputy minister for Economic Management Augustus Flomo, LIMPAC immediately embarked upon a process that determined the immediate capacity needs of the employees.

Mr. Wreh said the second cycle of the training exercises is already ongoing, and LIMPAC's facilitators have placed more emphasis on Advanced Excel skills and STATA for robust statistical and data analysis.

The STATA training comprises of 36 employees from LISGIS, LRA, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Economic Management Department and the Tax Policy Division at the MFDP.

Mr. Cletus Noah, Chief of Office Staff in the office of Min. Tweah, who proxied for him, lauded LIMPAC for the successful completion of the First Cycle of training exercises.

He encouraged successful participants to constantly practice their skills if they are to retain the knowledge acquired.

Authors

David A. Yates