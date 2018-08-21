Liberia: Yisad Conducts Nine-Day National Youth Symposium

Participants at the symposium deliberate in the first session.

By Ebenezer Saah Davies (Intern)

Youth Initiative for Social and Academic Development (YISAD) yesterday, August 20, commenced its National Youth Empowerment and Work readiness symposium long after the symposium was launched on July 14 this year.

The symposium is being held at the Hope Recreation and Resource Center, formerly The Right to Play Youth Center in Paynesville, from August 20-31.

The symposium was initiated to train 75 university students and recent high school graduates in effective job application and work readiness as a way to bridging the unemployment gap.

According to the organizers, the exercise is also aimed at creating an employable professional environment where young people can be trained and taught basic soft skills as well as acquiring skills in entrepreneurship that would enable them start ventures on their own.

The symposium is being held in partnership with the Youth Network for Reform-Liberia (YONER-Lib) and Mercy Corps. Both YONER-Liberia and Mercy Corps are expected to facilitate the training as YONER-Liberia will facilitate the first two days under "Entrepreneurship," while Mercy Corps will facilitate the remaining sessions in "Effective Job Application and Work Readiness."

Ambassador Shem S.D. Saywrayne, Jr., YISAD's program director, said the symposium was necessary, "because of the reported 25% of jobs in the country that are reportedly being taken away by foreigners due to the lack of skills and a huge capacity gap.

"It is important for young people to access the training, meant to solve the difficulties attached to getting the few jobs that are available, and exhibiting the requisite job behavior," Saywrayne said.

