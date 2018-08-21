(R-L): Dr. and Mrs. Benson Barh, Responding to Donation of funds by FFW, represented by Mr. Beyan , for Renovation work of Benson Hospital in Paynesville

The leadership of the Foundation For Women (FFW) yesterday, August 20, 2018, presented a check of US$13,000 to the administration of Benson Hospital in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, to renovate and restore basic medical services following a recent fire disaster that destroyed the upper floor of the hospital.

At the brief but well organized presentation ceremony held in the office of Dr. Benson Barh, Founder and Proprietor of the hospital, FFW's Operating Officer David F. Beyan said the money was presented to the hospital's administration in fulfillment of the commitment made by Ms. Deborah Lindholm of FFW International.

According to Mr. Beyan, the money was Madam Lindholm's way of fulfilling her commitment to renovate the hospital following the fire disaster.

Yesterday's donation was the second the leadership of FFW International has made to the hospital since it was gutted by fire.

Mr. Beyan recalled that early this month, while the Bensons were in the USA, Madam Lindholm made an initial donation of US$7,000 to renovate the destroyed facilities of Benson Hospital.

"With this US$13,000 today," Mr. Beyan said, "the FFW is pleased to announce that they have raised additional US$20,000 and turned it over to the hospital's administration for the renovation work."

He said that Madam Lindholm is currently in the USA and has sent her sentiment of gratitude to the Benson Hospital family for their continued services to inhabitants of the poor neighborhoods of Liberia.

Mr. Beyan also said that FFW International and Benson Hospital have had a strong bond, working together to improve private clinics in the country.

He also said that FFW International provides the funds through loans to the clinics to improve their infrastructure, and the Benson Hospital conducts screening of the clinics that apply for the loans, and such is considered as "Network for Excellence."

"Our gratitude to Madam Lindholm, who went on a crusade to raise all of the funds from donors in the USA," Mr. Beyan said.

"We extend appreciation as well to those 'good samaritan' donors, who made this today a reality," Mr. Beyan added.

In response, Dr. Benson Barh said the staff and workers of the hospital were grateful for the timely donations of the two separate financial assistance to the renovation work of the medical center.

Barh however said that since the fire incident early this month, Liberians are yet to identify with the hospital to enhance its renovation work.

He said that few weeks ago, a group under the banner, "Professional Distinct Fellows (PDF Matrix)", donated food and non-food items for those spearheading the renovation exercise.

The group, according to Dr. Barh, donated 10 bags of 25kg rice, two gallons of oil, one carton of sardine, one carton of tilapia fish and two bundles of zinc.

He also disclosed that another professional organization, the Liberia Medical and Dental Association, donated L$25,000 and US$500 and in addition Dr. Robert M. Kpoto of Med Link health center donated US$500 to the renovation work.

Dr. Barh meanwhile commended his children and hundreds of cheerful givers in and outside of Liberia that continue to demonstrate their love, care and commitment to the medical development of the hospital.

He also lauded the sacrifices of the neighborhood youth groups, community leaders, and small foreign-owned businesses that assisted in putting off the fire on the upper floor of the hospital.

