20 August 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Lamin Kaba Bajo Re-Elected GFF President

By Arfang M.s. Camara

The Gambia Football Federation incumbent president, Lamin Kaba Bajo was on Saturday re-elected to steer affairs of Gambian Football for the next four years, after a convincing win over Malick N.K. Sillah by 63 votes to 2.

The elective congress which was presided over by the chairman of the GFF Electoral Committee brought together football stakeholders, teams representatives and observers was held at the Paradise Suite Hotel.

The election was monitored and observed by both FIFA and CAF representative Mr. Augustin Senghor.

There were two (President and 3rd Vice President) seats that were contested for during Saturday's election. Mr. Lang Tombong Tamba was elected 3rd Vice President of the Federation with 62 votes against Mr. Foday Danjo's 1 vote.

"I am not the least surprised about the margin in terms of votes, because despite the rough environment, my executive and I were very focused to ensure that we deliver what we have tasked ourselves based on what they have elected us four years ago," he said.

Meanwhile it could be recalled that team Malick N.K. Sillah has four of its members disqualified from nomination and there were only two seats being contested for (President and 3rd Vice President).

The following people have been declared duly elected unopposed by the GFF Electoral Committee: Mr. Bakary K. Jammeh as First Vice President; Mr. Ebou Faye as Second Vice President; Mr. Alhaji Ebrima Faye, Referee Representative; Mr. Ismaila S. Ceesay, Executive Committee Member without portfolio; Ms. Sainabou Cham and Ms. Maimuna Kanteh as Female Representatives respectively.

Only three clubs: Samger, Brufut United and Lions of Banjul abstained from the Congress, while all other members attended.

The GFF Electoral Committee spokesperson, Buba Njie said that they conducted the election in a free and fair environment as both FIFA, CAF representatives witnessed the process, noting that everybody was satisfied with the process of the election in accordance with the Gambia Football Federation regulation and electoral code.

He pointed out that they also observed the high participation of delegates, adding that they expected 73 delegates to vote for both President and 3rd Vice President positions.

He explained that for the position of president they had 6 absentees - delegates who were not present thus didn't vote, while on the 3rd Vice President post they had 10 absentees out of 73 delegates.

"Looking at the environment in the hall, we didn't experience any challenges. The delegates were quiet during the voting process and at the end when the results were announced there were no problems," he declared.

He finally congratulated the winners Lamin Kaba Bajo and Lang Tombong Tamba for winning the elections.

