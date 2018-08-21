20 August 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Govt Pays Tribute to Late Kofi Annan

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Government of the Republic of The Gambia learns with deep regret, grief and sorrow the demise of Mr Kofi Annan, former Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate which sad event took place on Saturday 18 August 2018. Mr Annan died at 80, his life was punctuated with a love for peace, justice and equality.

The Government of The Gambia recognises that Mr Anna's passing away is a huge loss to the International Community. He will be remembered for his stance and contribution to peace - building and peace- making in the world.

The Government of The Gambia sympathises with the entire United Nations family, Government and the people of the sister Republic of Ghana, families and friends of the late Mr Annan whose leadership at the United Nations has produced indelible mark on humanity as a whole. The Government of The Gambia prays that his soul rest in perfect peace.

Gambia

The Gambia Government Clarifies the D11,250,000 Gift to Gambian Pilgrims

Following widespread reports and unsubstantiated claims that President Adama Barrow gave D11, 250,000 (Eleven Million,… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.