Gambia: Govt Pays Tribute to Late Kofi Annan

The Government of the Republic of The Gambia learns with deep regret, grief and sorrow the demise of Mr Kofi Annan, former Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate which sad event took place on Saturday 18 August 2018. Mr Annan died at 80, his life was punctuated with a love for peace, justice and equality.

The Government of The Gambia recognises that Mr Anna's passing away is a huge loss to the International Community. He will be remembered for his stance and contribution to peace - building and peace- making in the world.

The Government of The Gambia sympathises with the entire United Nations family, Government and the people of the sister Republic of Ghana, families and friends of the late Mr Annan whose leadership at the United Nations has produced indelible mark on humanity as a whole. The Government of The Gambia prays that his soul rest in perfect peace.