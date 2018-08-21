Gambia: Adama Njie Among Top Destination Managers

One of the finest Gambian tourism market doyens, Adama Njie, has been named alongside other two top destination managers to speak at the upcoming 14th edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market slated for 9th to 11th September, 2018 in Lagos Nigeria.

Adama Njie, Director of Marketing at the Gambia Tourism Board (GT Board) will join Akwesi Agyeman - CEO Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Stella Fubara - Director Africa, Dubai Tourism (DTCM) as panelists during the Africa Tour Operators Conference on the theme "The Role of DMCs and DMOs in Sustainable Destination Marketing in Africa" with identified sub topics - What are the Challenges? Should it be Competition or Cooperation? What are the Effective Models? Who is Responsible?

Adama's invitation to speak on theme of the 14th edition of the Akwaaba African Travel Market, the only major international travel exhibition in West Africa, alongside other erudite speakers was the result of his exclusivity in marketing Destination Gambia and the region as a whole both within and beyond the shores of Africa.

The Gambia took a 3-year break from participating in the Akwaaba Travel Market, but re-joined in the first quarter of 2018 during an organized Akwaaba Travel Market's team FAM-Trip to destination Gambia.

Commenting on the summit, Adama Njie stated that the participation of The Gambia in this international travel exhibition in the past witnessed large numbers of visitors and investors from Nigeria to Destination Gambia.

He said the #TeamGambia which will be led by Abdoullahi Hydara, Director General of GTBoard and will be accompanied to the travel exhibition by other stakeholders in the likes of NCAC, GTHI, ITTOG, GIA, Aviation, Grand Tour Operators among others is going back to Akwaaba Travel Market to sell the Destination in a possible way through exposing and creating awareness about The Gambia as a all year round tourism country.

He went further to comment on his invitation as one of the panelists saying it is a big call and promotion for the country "as we are been recognized at a top play market in West Africa."

He added that it is a sign that tourism in the country is moving in a positive direction especially that "some Gambians had received in the past Africa Travel 100 Women: The Leaders, Pioneers and Innovators of Tourism and Travel Award and also, Top 100 Tourism Personalities in West Africa award. While in this 14th Edition of the event four Gambian Tour Operators are billed to receive Africa Top 100 Tour Operators Award as well.