Gambia: 14 Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn-in

United States Ambassador to The Gambia Carolyn Patricia Alsup, last Thursday presided over the swearing-in of 14 Peace Corps Education Volunteer trainees in The Gambia held at the Ambassador's residence in Fajara.

Peace Corps was created to promote world peace and friendship by helping the people of interested countries in meeting their needs for trained men and women through the sharing of culture and education among others.

The aim of their mission to The Gambia is to work with institutions and communities to transfer skills and build capacity of partners to create change and promote cultural understanding by sharing American culture with colleagues and others.

Ambassador Patricia said the swearing-in was meaningful to her as it will be her last swearing-in of Peace Corps Volunteers; her Gambia tenure will be ending next month. "Today's ceremony marks the sixth Peace Corps swearing-in that I presided over since my arrival in The Gambia in 2015. At each of the swearing-in, I have been truly honored to celebrate our Peace Corps volunteers as shining example of the spirit of volunteerism and community service."

She said each year over 60 million Americans volunteer their time and talents to confront the country's most difficult challenges: illiteracy, health care, hunger and homeless among other things in order to serve a purpose greater than themselves.

The US Ambassador added that since 1961 when the first Peace Corps volunteers arrived in Africa, they have been a leader in international development and citizen diplomacy in some 140 countries around the world. "Globally, over 220, 000 Americans have served in the Peace Corps."

Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Claudiana A. Cole said Peace Corps partnership with the Gambia Government has been growing. "A peace Corps volunteer Education has impacted many livelihoods in The Gambia," she stated.

She said The Gambia appreciates Peace Corps because of their respect and readiness to share knowledge and culture all the time with Gambians. She thanked them for their good services and challenged them to keep up the good work, while assuring them of her ministry's readiness to partner with them.