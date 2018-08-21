Gambia: Medina FC, Jola Kunda Wins in Sesdo Nawettan

Tallinding-based Medina FC and Bundung-based Jola Kunda FC over weekend won their respective games after beating Blue Stars and Bradford in the ongoing Serekunda East Nawettan.

Medina on Friday thrashed Blue Stars 3-0 in their second game in the Serekunda East Nawettan, while Jola Kunda defeated Bradford 1-0 in their second game of the tournament.

Medina drew goalless with Zurich in their opening game of the tournament while Blue Stars were again beaten 1-0 by Uprising in their opening game of the campaign.

Jola Kunda beat Bradford 1-0 in their second game of the competition on Friday and Jola Kunda drew goalless with Future Bi in their first game while Bradford drew goalless with New Germany in their opening game.

In the other games played on Saturday, T- Central drew 1-1 with new comers Abuko South while in the late kick-off, Farokono beat Ebbeh Gi 1-0 in games played at the Serekunda East Mini-Stadium.

T- Central beat Maccassa 1-0 in their opening encounter of the tournament. Ebbeh Gi drew goalless with Weeh Weeh Bi in their opening game.