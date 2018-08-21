Gambia: NACOFAC Conducts M&E Training for Fisheries, Livestock Farmers

The National Coordinating Organization for Farmers Association in The Gambia (NACOFAG) in collaboration with P2RS project under the Ministry of Agriculture Saturday concluded a four-day intensive Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) training for fisheries and livestock farmers and forest organisations at the Trans-Gambia Lodge in Jarra Pakalinding.

The training was funded by the P2RS Project with target to strengthen, consolidate and create awareness on monitoring and evaluation techniques and to build the capacity of NACOFAG members to acquaint themselves with basic knowledge on proper monitoring and evaluation of projects and general monitoring purposes.

Presenting an overview of the training, NACOFAG national coordinator Alieu Sowe said

Monitoring and evaluation of programs and projects is important, saying in the past, there used to be serious constraints in the awareness and understanding of monitoring and evaluation. "Therefore, we want to see changes coming and that was what led the leadership of NACOFAG to lobby for funding to address the gaps."

He explained that the training was the first phase of the project after which farmers within their localities will be invited to benefit from the same kind of training through a step down training.

Mr. Sowe used the opportunity to thank the donors and assured them that the fund will be used for its intended purpose while calling on the participants to take the training seriously as it is very paramount to their work.

Njaga Jawo, Executive Director of NAWFA and a board member of NACOFAG thanked the participants for attending the training. He said monitoring and evaluation is part and parcel of every development process, saying that all the activities people do cannot be justified without having a proper monitoring system in place.

He said monitoring is what will be used to allow them to make decisions in what they are doing. He urged participants to effectively utilize what they learnt from the training.

Seedy Bensuda, focal person of NACOFAG family farming initiative who also doubles as the President of AFET emphasized that the training is important for farmer organisations, saying monitoring is key in the family farming initiative.