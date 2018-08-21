Gambia: In GFF Trial, Counsel Says It Will Be Suicidal Not to Challenge Affidavit in Opposition

Counsel Sheriff Kumba Jobe, who is representing Malick Sillah and his team, the applicants, at the High Court, , told the court on 17 August, 2018 that it would be suicidal not to challenge the affidavit in opposition filed by Lawyer Lamin S. Camara on behalf of The Gambia Football Federation, the respondents.

When the case was called, Lawyer Sheriff Kumba Jobe rose and told the court that he was representing Malick Sillah and his team, the applicants, who were absent.

Lawyer Lamin S. Camara also rose and informed the court that he and Lawyer A. Fatty were representing Kaba Bajo and his team, the respondents, who were all present.

He further told the court that they had filed the respondents' affidavit in opposition on the same day 17 August, 2018, stating that they were subject to the court's decision and they were ready to proceed with the matter.

Sheriff Kumba Jobe then stood up and said that they have been served with the affidavit in opposition by the respondents, further stating that he has taken a perusal of the said affidavit in opposition, although not in detail.

Therefore, he stated, they wished to unwillingly ask for time to go through the said affidavit , as they know the implication of proceeding with the matter without putting an affidavit in opposition. He then asked for a date to proceed with the process.

At this juncture, Lawyer Lamin S. Camara told the court that he had no objection for an adjournment.

The nominations of the number 2 and three aspirants of Team Malick, Star Njie and Kabba Ceeesay were rejected by the GFF electoral committee. The Team Malick's woman representative, Mariama Jobarteh, and an executive member, Essa Jallow, also had their nominations rejected.

Only presidential candidate, Malick Sillah, 3rd vice president, Foday Danjo, had their nominations accepted by the GFF Electoral Committee.

Team Malick, as a result, cried foul and filed an injunction at the High Court, asking the court to stop Mr. Dodou Joof, the chairman of the GFF electoral committee, from holding the GFF election slated for 18 August, 2018.

Justice Buba Jawo presided over the case, and adjourned it until today at 11 a.m. for continuation.