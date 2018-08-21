Gambia: Turo Darboe Gives 100 Blood Bags to EFSTH

Gambian philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer of Vision Development Foundation (VDF), Modou Turo Darboe on Friday donated 100 blood bags to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul.

The donation came in response to a video circulated on social media in which nurses of the country's biggest referral hospital launched an appeal for blood bags.

Presenting the items on behalf of the chief executive officer of VDF, Kabiro Musa Darboe, a member of the VDF explained the purpose of donating the blood bags, saying that the CEO deems it very fitting to respond to the demand of the hospital as the biggest referral in the country.

He described the donation as a worthy cause, pointing out that there is need for everyone to support the health sector. He also cited other projects that VDF is engaged in, such as helping disaster victims, construction of boreholes and supporting women gardeners among a host of others.

Malang Ndongo Jatta, the director of Admin at the hospital thanked the CEO of VDF and his team for the bold move.

He described Mr. Darboe as a real patriot who has been supporting areas that are very critical and worthy of support. "We want to thank the CEO of VDF and his board for this noble gesture."