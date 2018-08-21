21 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Muslims Urged to Support the Needy During Eid Al-Adha

By Bilal Derso

Mufti Hajji Omar Idriss

- The faithful need to take part in peace building

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Ulema, Fatwa and Da'awa Council has urged the Muslim faithful to observe Eid al-Adha by supporting the needy and exercising empathy.

Muslims across the world are observing the 1439 Eid al-Adha today.

In a message he delivered in connection with the holiday, Council President Mufti Hajji Omar Idriss called on the faithful to show kindness and genuine love for the disfavored while observing the day.

Remembering victims of the recent displacements and supporting them is essential, the President indicated.

Alongside this, the Mufti advised Muslims to play their shares in supporting the country's ongoing reforms in general and the peace building process in particular. The faithful need to joint efforts in defending the destructive activities of extremists who want to spread hatred among people with different religions.

The President called on the Muslim community to make active engagement for sustaining the long cherished value of tolerance and mutual existence of the country and defend fundamentalists and extremists which have other agendas rather than religion.

The destructive act of these forces is unacceptable as they are not only attempting to impose their will on the public violently and to obstruct the peaceful spread of religion, but also they disturb the country's peace, Mufti stressed.

He urged the faithful to closely work with non-Muslim brothers and sisters to keep the age-old peace, religious tolerance and mutual coexistence of the country.

Mufti Omar has also called on the government to take the necessary measures to ensure rule of law and halt the recent conflicts in some parts of the country.

