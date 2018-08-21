Ethiopia: Ercs Supports 946,000 Drought Victims

ADDIS ABABA--) A total of 946,000 people who have been affected by El-Nino induced drought have received assistance over the past ten months,the Ethiopian Red Cross Society(ERCS) announced.

The society has been extending supports to the victims particularly focusing on mother and children spending about 91 million Birr, Society Humanitarian Diplomacy and Communication Affairs Head Dr. Solomon Ali told The Ethiopian Herald.

As to him, the society has supplied the victims with various assistance including water treatment chemicals, supplementary foods, sanitary services among others in the major victim areas such as Oromia, SNNPs and West Hararghe states.

This year, the society has secured some 56 million Birr for humanitarian aid from Austria, Canada, Danish, Swiss, Finnish Red Cross societies, International Red Cross Committee and International Federation for Red Cross and Red Crescent society among others.

In 2017/18, 182,000 drought victim households who were received assistance 41,660 of which are under five children and pregnant mothers. The support also includes assistance to the resettlement of the victims, he noted.

Despite to the emergency assistance, ERCS has been also building the capacity of victim farmers by providing seed, animals and finance, he said.

According to him, the society is closely working with the National Risk Management and Preparedness Commission for further assistance.

" ERCS is always ready to support victims with food and nonfood assistance under its 177 branches in various woredas across the country."

The society deposits about 30 percent of its fund secured from the partners for emergency support only, he stated.