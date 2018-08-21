South Africa: Piedt Tips Cobras Young Gun As Future Protea

Proteas spinner Dane Piedt believes that Cobras team-mate Zubayr Hamza will become the Proteas' Test skipper in the near future.

Hamza and Piedt were part of the South Africa 'A' team that lost the unofficial Test series against India 'A' 1-0 in August.

Hamza scored an unbeaten 104 in a warm-up match against the Indian Board President's XI.

The 23-year-old Cape Cobra batsman made 0 in the first innings against India 'A', but then smashed 63 in the first unofficial Test.

Hamza's form continued as he struck a fine 93 in the first innings of the second unofficial Test in Bengaluru.

Cape Cobras skipper Piedt, who has played seven Tests for the Proteas, says that Hamza has the potential to be a Protea along with Knights wicketkeeper/batsman Rudi Second.

"Both he and Rudi are knocking on the door and are making the right sounds," Piedt told the Cape Cobras' official website .

Second, 29, had a successful tournament for SA 'A' as he finished the four-day unofficial Test series as leading scorer with his 235 runs, which included a best score of 94 at an average of 78.33.

