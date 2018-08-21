Kenya: Police Impound Stolen Kenya Power Equipment in Ruiru

Police officers in Kiambu County on Tuesday impounded stolen equipment belonging to Kenya Power worth over Sh20 million.

The equipment were found hidden at a private residence in Membley estate, Ruiru.

The seized equipment included copper and aluminium cables, poles, metre boxes, transformer assembling parts and other electricity installation accessories.

Kiambu County police commander Adiel Nyange said some of the equipment were stolen from an electricity installation site in Longonot belonging to a Chinese company.

The Chinese company had been contracted by Kenya Power to install electricity in various parts of the country.

RAMPANT THEFT

Kenya Power officer in charge of security Samuel Njue said the company has been losing equipment valued over Sh200 million annually through theft.

"Last year we lost about 38 transformers. The equipment seized today are valued at over Sh20 million," said Mr Njue.

Mr Njue said the power supplier has been grappling with the challenge of vandalism in many parts of the country with a recent incident happening at its Athi River substation.

He added that the owner of the house where the equipment were found is not a Kenya Power staff.

"We have not contracted him. He is a stranger to us. We are going to question him to find out how he came to be in possession of these equipment," said Mr Njue.

A police source said the owner of the house had been subcontracted by the Chinese company's main transport provider, to help in the transportation of the equipment to various parts of the country.

Some of the nabbed cables had already been dismantled and painted black to conceal their origin.

Police said the culprits probably wanted to sell them to large scale scrap metal dealers.