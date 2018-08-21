South Africa: Zondo Commission Will Be Long and Thorough - Will It Outlast President Ramaphosa?

Photo: SABC/YouTube

SABC video screenshot of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

By taking so long to get started and by interpreting its role in too legalistic a way, the Zondo Commission could fail President Cyril Ramaphosa and find itself outliving the president which commissioned its work.

The State Capture commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has 180 days, which translates into roughly six months, to complete its work. On Monday, the commission held its first hearings - eight months after that first proclamation.

The first thing Zondo did as chairperson of the State Capture inquiry earlier in 2018 was to ask for more time: two years, which means his report is only likely to be delivered close to the end of 2020.

The commission is off to a lumbering start and with Ramaphosa facing a severe political onslaught in his party, it's pertinent to ask: will Ramaphosa stay in power long enough to see Zondo Commission completed?

The ever astute Ramaphosa gave Zondo a short timeline as he needed to display real action on State Capture, both to shore up an ANC...