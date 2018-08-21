Ethiopia: Web Gemstone Halts Operations

Web Gemstone Mining Plc, a member of the British Gemfields Group Company, has announced the halt of operations in Ethiopia amid local violence.

Last month vandals destroyed the company's property, and the police are currently investigating the case.

"That necessitates an immediate halt to further investment in the mining project," reads a statement from the company, referring to the violent incident.

The company has invested 5.6 million dollars in the last three years and has employed 100 people in its emerald extraction operations in Borona zone, Oromia Regional State.

Web Gemstone was granted the emerald exploration licence in 2015 as a concession on an area totalling 200skm.