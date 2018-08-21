Ethiopia: United Bank, Ethiopian Cement E-Payment System

United Bank and Ethiopian Airlines have launched an upgraded e-commerce payment system for e-ticket sales.

The system was upgraded by United Bank's internal ICT department. The bank has updated features of its system, enabling it to automatically interface with Ethiopian Airlines' e-ticketing system.

The two companies launched the e-ticketing system six months ago. During the stated time, more than 42,000 tickets worth 140 million Br were sold via the system.

Customers will get the option of paying their fee via United Bank when they buy tickets online from Ethiopian Airlines through their mobile phones or on the company's website.