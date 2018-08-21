Ethiopia: Continent's First Waste-to-Energy Plant Goes Operational

Ethiopia inaugurated Reppi Waste-to-Energy Plant, a power generating plant constructed for 2.6 billion Br.

The former Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation, in collaboration with the UK-based Cambridge Industries, launched the project six years ago.

The plant was inaugurated by President Mulatu Teshome (PhD).

"The project shows Ethiopia's commitment to renewable energy," said Azeb Asnake Ethiopia Electric Power CEO.

Development, design and construction of the project were conducted by a consortium comprised of Cambridge Industries Ltd and its partner China National Electric Engineering Co, and under the auspices of the state power generator, Ethiopian Electric Power. Ethiopian Electric is being advised by Ramboll of Denmark.

The initial plan for the plant called for 50MW generating capacity, but its capacity was cut in half. No specified reason was given for the reduction.

The plant is located in Qoshe, the half a century old dump site. The plant will process 1,400tn of garbage collected from the capital, generating 185 GWh of electric power a year.

The project was delayed by 12 months from its scheduled delivery date of 2017.

During construction of the project, a total of 1,300 Ethiopians and 286 non-nationals were employed.