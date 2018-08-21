South Africa: We Should Be Considering Constitutional Amendments to Ensure an Independent NPA

analysis

As it stands, the Constitution makes no provision for the involvement of Parliament or even a selection panel of any sort. The President has complete discretion on who he wants to appoint into this crucial position.

Last week's Constitutional Court ruling on the validity of Shaun Abrahams' appointment as National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) in 2015 can rightly be seen as a victory for the independence of our National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In addition to declaring both the resignation of former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana as well as the subsequent appointment of Shaun Abrahams to the position invalid, the court also looked critically at aspects of the National Prosecuting Authority Act (NPA Act) that had the potential to threaten the independence of the NPA.

Specifically, the court scrapped section 12(4) of the NPA Act, in terms of which the President had the discretion to allow an NDPP to stay on in his position past retirement age. The court further directed Parliament to effect changes to section 12(6) of the NPA...