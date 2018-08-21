Ethiopia: Largest ICT Village Comes to Bahir Dar

The Ministry of Science & Technology announced plans to establish Ethiopia's largest ICT village in Bahir Dar, Amhara Regional State.
To establish the site, the ministry expects to hold a conference soon in collaboration with the administration of the Amhara Regional State and a delegation from the US-based Hub City Live Project.
The conference will be themed "The Real Wakanda," named after the fictional country in the movie Black Panther. The ICT village is expected to awaken the local economy besides its primary relevance and role in the technological sector.