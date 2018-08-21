Ethiopia Names Taye As Envoy to UN

Ethiopia named Taye Atskeselassie as envoy to the United Nations, replacing Tekeda Alemu (PhD), the long-serving veteran diplomat.

Taye is a prominent diplomat who served as Ethiopian ambassador to Egypt for about a year and a half and as state minister of foreign affairs together with Regassa Kefale until December 2016.

Prior to becoming state minister, Taye served as Director-General of American Affairs at the ministry. He also served as an expert on international cooperation at the former Science & Technology Commission of Ethiopia. In 1993, he was appointed as a member of the Ethiopian Constitutional Drafting Commission by the Transitional Government of Ethiopia.

Taye holds a BA degree in Political Science & International Relations from Addis Abeba University and an MA in Strategic Studies & International Relations from the University of Lancaster in England.