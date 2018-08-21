Ethiopia: Italy Gives €500,000 to Guji, Gedeo

Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation have extended half a million euros in financial assistance to displaced families in Guji and Gedio zones.

The financial assistance was made to the International Organisation for Migration, a United Nations migration agency.

The contribution will be used to deliver emergency shelters, distribute essential aid items and provide support to health clinic services for people affected by displacement.

Since April a total of 970,000 people have been displaced from the two zones following the inter-regional conflicts across the Oromia and Southern regional states, according to the International Organisation for Migration.