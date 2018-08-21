18 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Italy Gives €500,000 to Guji, Gedeo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation have extended half a million euros in financial assistance to displaced families in Guji and Gedio zones.

The financial assistance was made to the International Organisation for Migration, a United Nations migration agency.

The contribution will be used to deliver emergency shelters, distribute essential aid items and provide support to health clinic services for people affected by displacement.

Since April a total of 970,000 people have been displaced from the two zones following the inter-regional conflicts across the Oromia and Southern regional states, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

Ethiopia

Muslims Urged to Support the Needy During Eid Al-Adha

Mufti Hajji Omar Idriss Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.