18 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Oromia Savings Disburses 6.7b Br in Loans

Oromia Credit & Saving S.C. has disbursed 6.7 billion Br in loans during the last fiscal year, reaching 70pc of its target.

The company has disbursed the loans to 760,000 farmers, pastoralists, low-income city dwellers, small business enterprises and fresh university graduates.

The institution has received 5.8 billion Br from savings in the same period, a 38pc increase from its performance two years ago.

The institution's overall performance last year, based on an internal rubric, showed a 12pc increase from two years prior. The bank has opened 42 new branches, increasing the total number of branches to 375.

