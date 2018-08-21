South Africa: Kabila's Government Rejects Thabo Mbeki As Special Envoy to DRC

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: DRC President Joseph Kabila. Right: Former South African president Thabo Mbeki.

analysis

DRC government spokesman says special envoys to his country act like "proconsuls".

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of former President Thabo Mbeki as South Africa's Special Envoy to that country.

Mbeki's appointment was confirmed by Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko at the weekend, after the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Windhoek.

At first Kabila's government appeared to welcome the appointment. DRC minister of communication and government spokesman Lambert Mende said on Monday that his government had been informed of the decision and was open to any proposals from SADC.

But later Kabila's foreign policy adviser Barnabe Kikaya bin Karubi told DRC media that Kabila's government would not be accrediting any further special envoys to DRC. He said that the special envoys of the past, including those of the European Union, the UK and the US, had not served the DRC's interests.

Kikaya singled out the two last US special envoys to the Great...