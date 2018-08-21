Algeria: Bensalah, Bouhadja, Ouyahia Perform Eid Al-Adha Prayer At Algiers Grande Mosque

In 2007, shortly after Morocco tabled its initiative for autonomy to resolve the dispute in Western Sahara, David Welch,… Read more »

Algiers — The speakers of the Council of the Nation (upper house of Parliament) and the People's National Assembly (lower house), respectively Abdelkader Bensalah and Said Bouhadja, and Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia performed Tuesday Eid al-Adha prayer at the Grand Mosque of Algiers.

