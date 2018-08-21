20 August 2018

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Commends Political Leaders for Heeding His Call

Monrovia, Liberia: President George Manneh Weah has commended leaders of opposition political parties for heeding his call to attend a meeting, where party representatives gave their candid views and suggestions on issues of national interests.

The Liberian leader said the move was in the interest of peace and stability and that the views expressed will be taken in good faith and reviewed by the government.

The Thursday, August 16, 2018 forum, as called for by President Weah, was an opportunity for the exchange of ideas to foster a spirit of national unity and political tolerance.

The gathering at the Bella Casa Hotel in Monrovia was attended by a cross-section of political leaders.

Meanwhile, in furtherance of his determination to reconcile the country and ensure that all stakeholders are involved with the process of nation building, President Weah has called for a national peace dialogue, which will be held shortly.

