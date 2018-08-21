Ghana: Accra's Archers View Courts Get December Date

Nigeria-based multi-disciplinary company, Archers Group has expanded its drive for overseas property developments to meet clients' demand in Ghana capital, Accra.

Currently, the group targets middle-class income earners in its Archers View Courts, which hopes to tell the true African story to visitors from all over the world.

Specifically, construction work on the Dome units commenced in July 2016 and will end December and coming on the heels of Ayimensah scheme, which work has been completed. While some units have been sold, others are being utilized as short/ long stays to tourists and visitors all over the world.

The project valued at $2.5 million consists of 101 units of three-bedroom and one bedroom fully furnished apartments. Prospective subscribers have option for mortgage payment and once payments.

Among the facilities are automated gate and CCTV surveillance, fitted wardrobes, fitted kitchen cabinets, roads with closed drains, 24-hour power supply and standby support system as well as internet access, treated water and car parking spaces.

While Dubai is claiming the real estate podium with some of its hottest properties, which include Palms Jumeirah and Burji Dubai, Accra may just be the next place for patrons and connoisseurs of luxury real estate in West Africa.

With more than 27 years ago, has interest in LPG Cooking Gas before expanding to Archers Gas, Oxygen with industrial plants in Lagos and Ilesa, Osun States, Nigeria. vast investments now includes tourism and real estate spanning into hundreds of luxury serviced apartments in Accra, Ghana

Speaking on the project, the owner of Archers Group, Victor Adeoye Omole said, "we intend to reach out to everyone who desires to own a home and seek to satisfy that need at an affordable rate. Our dream is to turn every area into the next East Legon, airport residential areas, Dubai etc., with requisite facilities and amenities."

He said that the company is taking full advantage of regional economic integration and the attraction Ghana holds for most especially Nigerians. "We stay with everyone that buys a house from us. Right from purchase of a home to its maintenance and other essentials, Archers is there for the long haul."

Omole who was decorated with Developer of the Year by Ghana Property Awards, believes that the true beauty of Africa is still uncovered and hugely embedded in tourism and real estate.

He called on the new government in Ghana to open up some areas for them in terms of accessibilities of lands, roads and necessary cooperation from related stakeholders to ensure affordable housing and infrastructure projects.

He stated that property market in its entirety is more structured, controlled and evolving in Ghana. The mortgage system is more robust as it tends toward the developed world structure giving room for home ownerships.