Namibia: Local Musos to Stage Concert for Ailing Saxophonist

Several well-known local musicians are to hold a benefit concert for ailing saxophonist Karretjie Kamburute, who has been bedridden for a considerable period.

The gravely ill Karretjie is amongst few remaining members of the revered old location band Dakotas who are still alive after the majority of the band members have gone the way of all flesh.

The likable bent horn genius has taken ill and is in dire need of special nutrition, which has placed a financial burden on his family. This has obliged local musicians to arrange a live fundraising show at the Katutura Youth Centre on a yet to be announced date.

Entrance fee will be N$20,00 per person with all proceeds to be donated to Kamburute's family. Musical lovers, old and young, are urged to come out in large numbers and support this noble initiative.