21 August 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: NCA Decides On Minimum Wage for Charcoal Workers

The 2018 AGM of the Namibia Charcoal Association (NCA) has concluded a minimum wage and basic standard of living conditions being the provision of free protective equipment and clothing for workers.

According to this, charcoal workers must at least get a minimum wage similar to 38 percent of not sifted and 40 percent of sifted charcoal of the purchase price per ton in the districts of Otjiwarongo and Outjo. For all other regions where the wood is a bit lighter, the percentage of 41 percent for not sifted and 43 percent for sifted charcoal is applicable. These tariffs include rations, overtime and leave payments.

Furthermore, the AGM heard current technology for kilns to burn wood into charcoal is being improved to produce a retort kiln. The retort kiln technology currently being tested aims to provide the industry with an affordable option for producing good quality, higher yields and reduced smoke emissions. Three main sponsors supported the National Charcoal Conference and Expo, namely; the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), NAMCHAR and Umlilo Charcoal Products.

Read the original article on New Era.

