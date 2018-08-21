Angola: Applications for Public Tender in Health Sector Set for September 3

Luanda — Applications for public tender of the Health Ministry starts on September 3 this year, through the website https: /www.ingresso-minsa, announced Monday in Luanda the incumbent minister, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The minister announced this during a press conference on the issue, noting that the candidatures will then be handed over to municipal administrations, general hospitals and public medical faculties.

She clarified that the evaluation and delivery of documents will last up to 20 days after registration in the municipality, adding that the tests will appear in written form for all levels.

Sílvia Lutucuta said that the tender aims at ensuring the staff in the municipalities, with a view to tackling the primary care problem.

In addition to admission, the official said, the sector plans to run staff training to respond to the needs of the society.

The public tender will enable the entries, promotions and updates of professionals, with 7, 667 places, whose age limit is fixed at 45 years old.

According to the minister, Luanda province will absorb the largest number, in a total of 336, including physicians, nurses, diagnostic and hospital support technicians.

The southern Huila province ranks second with 109.

The admission of the new doctors will allow the sector address the problems of career and increase the ratio of a medical doctor for four thousand inhabitants in the country.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a doctor per thousand inhabitants. This will entail permanent training of the new physicians," added the ministerial department.