Namibia: Desert Jewels Will Glow Again - Tjivera

THE Desert Jewels will use their failure to qualify for the Netball World Cup 2019 as motivation to keep improving, says head coach Manuel Tjivera.

He said his team, which lost five of their six matches at the just-ended 2018 African Netball Championships in Zambia, can ill-afford to be feeling sorry for themselves, and called on his charges to take the disappointment in their stride.

Namibia had high hopes of making the World Cup ahead of the regional qualifying competition in Lusaka on the back of winning the Debmarine Namibia Netball Pent Series on home turf in June.

However, that optimism was snuffed out ruthlessly as their rivals showed that the rebuilding Desert Jewels were a long way from being the force they once were.

Tjivera admitted as much on Monday when assessing the team's performance in Zambia.

"We have to pick ourselves up and go again so that we keep improving. It was very good exposure for the team to have participated in this tournament. There were lots of positives to be gained on the way forward," he told The Namibian Sport.

Missing two key players from the tournament due to injury also contributed to the team's shortcomings, he said.

Namibia only managed two points to finish the competition one place above bottom of the pile and debutants Kenya, whom they beat in their second match for a solitary win in Lusaka.

"We have analysed the games, and we need to work on our shortcomings. This was an important tournament to push up our ranking and help our development to the level we want to get to," said Tjivera.

Uganda's She-Cranes remained the undisputed African champions after winning all six of their matches for the second year running, qualifying for Liverpool 2019 in the process.

Third-placed Zimbabwe also secured qualification to join top-ranked sides South Africa and Malawi, who finished runners-up to Uganda, at the global showpiece.

Netball Namibia vice president Rebecca Goagoses believes the Jewels will shine again, and implored the nation to keep faith in their long-term objective.

"I must say the quality on display from each country was excellent. We have learnt so much, and we still have so much to grasp," she added.

"It is now back to the drawing board to do proper preparations for upcoming tournaments. We hope for more international games against tough teams to keep learning. This can only materialise through continued support with resources," Goagoses noted.

"On that score, once again, thank you Debmarine Namibia, the government and the people back home who supported us, regardless of the results."

She also commended Zambia for hosting a world-class tournament. Namibia's next internationals are set for November at the South African Diamond Challenge.

"The organisation and administration of the tournament was on point, games started and finished as scheduled. Thank you for hosting us Zambia," said Goagoses.

"The Diamond Challenge is scheduled for late November in South Africa. We are not going to be idle, we will have to vigorously look for support to be able to realise this dream," she said before applauding the rugby team for sealing their World Cup berth in Japan after beating Kenya 53-28 on Saturday.

"Allow us also to extend a warm congratulatory message to our rugby team for qualifying for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. We share your happiness and excitement. Good luck to you."