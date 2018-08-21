Namibia: NPL Jigsaw Almost Complete

JULINHO Sporting on Sunday completed a swift return to the Namibia Premier League from the North East First Division, with Military School Okahandja and African Motto set to battle for the last remaining top-flight spot.

Julinho won promotion after completing a 2-1 aggregate play-off series victory against Ntunguru.

The Lions, as Julinho Sporting are affectionately known, won Saturday's first leg 2-0 through goals by Mukuve Bonifatius and captain Ntjamba Haindaka. Ntunguru won Sunday's return leg played at the John Mutorwa Stadium in Shinyungwe 1-0, falling agonisingly short of realising a dream first top-flight qualification.

Ecstatic Julinho team manager Nelson Luiz said Ntunguru put them through the wringer over the weekend but his charges showed the kind of grit that will be required if they are to survive their return to the big time.

"We had a tough match on Saturday. But in the end, we were able to overcome all difficulties on Sunday with help from the experienced guys. We worked hard all season long, and there was no way we could undo the shifts we put in over the season," Luiz said.

Sunday's match was particularly not a good one from Julinho's perspective.

"It was not good at all as we played high balls, and the playing conditions were not great. In the end, we ground out a positive result that took us back to the NPL," he beamed.

Julinho Sporting became the second first division team to gain promotion to the NPL after Young Brazilians, who defeated Blue Boys from Swakopmund in the Southern Stream First Division play-offs last month.

Having survived relegation by a single point in the 2014/2015 season, The Lions, along with Flamingoes from Rehoboth and United Stars from Rundu, were relegated at the end of the 2015/2016 season.

Meanwhile, North West Division Group A winners, Military School Okahandja and African Motto, winners of Group B, will duel for the remaining NPL spot.

NWFD vice chairperson Lawrence Kandundu confirmed that the play-offs will be held over two weekends.

"The first leg of the matches will be played on 25 August, with the return leg set for 1 September," he said.

The winner will join already promoted Young Brazilians from Karasburg and Rundu-based Julinho Sporting in the NPL next season.

Onambula United and African Lions were relegated from the NWFD after failing to get a victory in their must-win matches played at Otjiwarongo and Tsandi over the weekend.

Onambula's relegation to the Omusati Second Division also means their feeder team, Young Generation, got demoted to the Tsandi Social League, with both teams sharing one owner. According to the NFA statutes, no natural or legal person, including holding companies and subsidiaries, may exercise control over more than one club or group whenever the integrity of any match or competition could be jeopardised.

Onambula lost their match 1-0 against Eleven Warriors on Saturday, while African Lions could only get one point in what was a must-win game against Touch and Go in a goalless draw on Sunday, condemning them to the Otjozondjupa Second Division.

In other matches played on Saturday in Group B, Oshikuku Young Stars defeated Ongwediva City 1-0, while in Group B, African Motto beat KK Palace 1-0. Military School Okahandja and Golden Boys played out a goalless draw.

On Sunday in Group B, Eleven Warriors defeated Oshikuku Young Stars 1-0, while Onambula United forfeited their match against Ongwediva City. - Adapted from Nampa