20 August 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mother's Life Span Determines How Long Daughters Will Live, How Healthy They Will Be

Tagged:

Related Topics

Women whose mothers live up to the age of 90 are more likely to have increased lifespan, without suffering from any serious illnesses like cancer, diabetes, or heart disease, a study has found.

The study, published in the journal Age and Ageing, also found that if the father lived to 90, it did not correlate to increased longevity and health in daughters.

However, if both the mother and father lived to 90, the likelihood of the daughter achieving longevity and healthy aging jumped to 38%, researchers said.

"Our results show that, not only did these women live to age 90, but they also aged well by avoiding major diseases and disabilities," said Aladdin Shadyab, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of California -- San Diego in the US.

The study analysed data from about 22,000 postmenopausal women participating in the Women's Health Initiative, a large, national study in the US investigating major risk factors for chronic diseases among women.

Shadyab and colleagues believe a combination of genetics, environment and behaviours passed to subsequent generations may influence ageing outcomes among offspring.

"We now have evidence that how long our parents live may predict our long-term outcomes, including whether we will age well, but we need further studies to explore why.

"We need to clarify how certain factors and behaviours interact with genes to influence aging outcomes," Shadyab said.

The women in the study whose mothers lived to at least 90 were more likely to be college graduates, married with high incomes and incorporated physical activity and a healthy diet into their lives, researchers said.

Zimbabwe

11 Artisanal Miners Feared Dead

At least 11 suspected illegal gold miners are feared dead after a mine shaft collapsed at Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi. Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.