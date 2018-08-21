21 August 2018

South Africa: A Trickle of Legislation As Parliamentary Wheels Grind Slow

analysis By Moira Levy

The fifth democratic Parliament, which began in 2014 and will end with next year's election, has so far made very little progress in producing legislation in pursuit of Parliament's mandate to improve the quality of life of South African citizens. Some parliamentary committees, many of which would be considered central to the National Development Plan, have processed no legislation at all.

A study by the Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG), which has been tracking parliamentary delivery over many years, found that the Department of Basic Education, possibly the single most important sector needed for successful transformation, has not come up with any bills at all for consideration by the Committee of Basic Education to improve the quality of foundational and primary education that could give children a better start in life.

It must be said that the research period ends in 2017, and therefore does not reflect the entire fifth Parliament. But by December 2017, the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education had not considered any legislation and a draft Basic Education Law that the department talks of bringing to Parliament has not even yet been introduced.

